Asian, European markets end in loss amid US fiscal worries

Major Asian stocks ended with losses today tracking weak cues amid US fiscal worries and rising Treasury yields. South Korea’s Kospi Index slipped over 1.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined almost 1.2 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei lost more than 0.8 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite index dropped over 0.2 per cent and Singapore’s Strait Times index ended nearly flat.

Major European indices were trading in negative territory during intra-day trade. France’s CAC 40 was trading over one per cent down, Germany’s DAX declined over 0.8 per cent, and London’s FTSE 100 slipped more than 0.7 per cent, when reports last came in.

