Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian, European markets end in loss amid US fiscal worries

May 22, 2025

Major Asian stocks ended with losses today tracking weak cues amid US fiscal worries and rising Treasury yields. South Korea’s Kospi Index slipped over 1.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined almost 1.2 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei lost more than 0.8 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite index dropped over 0.2 per cent and Singapore’s Strait Times index ended nearly flat.
Major European indices were trading in negative territory during intra-day trade. France’s CAC 40 was trading over one per cent down, Germany’s DAX declined over 0.8 per cent, and London’s FTSE 100 slipped more than 0.7 per cent, when reports last came in.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Defies Global FDI Slump, Trails Only China and Brazil in Attracting Capital – World Bank

Jun 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade June 16: Markets Rebound Sharply; Sensex Jumps 678 Points, Nifty Nears 25,000

Jun 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Calm Before the Storm? India’s Inflation Eases, But Oil and Conflict May Upend Outlook

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!