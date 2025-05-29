PM Modi says Northeast is emerging as shining chapter in India’s progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Sikkim and the entire Northeast are emerging as a shining chapter in India’s progress. Addressing the Sikkim @50 event virtually today, the Prime Minister asserted that the Centre is fully supporting Sikkim in its growth. He said that Sikkim is to be a global tourist destination. Mr. Modi said that the Sevoke-Rongpo railway line will connect Sikkim with the rail network of the country, and approximately 400 kilometres of new national highways have been constructed in the state in the past 10 years. He added that in rural areas, over 100 kilometres of new roads have been built, and with the Atal Setu, connectivity between Sikkim and Darjeeling has also greatly improved.

Reaffirming his inclusive development agenda, the Prime Minister said, “In 2014, we gave the slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. He said it is necessary to do a balanced development of every state and region of the nation to make India ‘Viksit’. Mr. Modi said, every state and region of India has its speciality and therefore, our government has brought the North East to the centre of development and we are working on our ‘Act East’ policy with an ‘Act fast’ approach.” Reflecting on Sikkim’s journey, the Prime Minister said, “Fifty years ago, Sikkim chose a democratic future for itself and today, I can say that the trust of every Sikkimese family has steadily strengthened and the country has witnessed the results in Sikkim’s progress. He said, “In the last 50 years, Sikkim has become a model of nature and progress.

The Prime Minister said that the fully organic state of Sikkim is now also emphasising on organic fish cultivation. The Prime Minister appreciated that Sikkim is at the forefront of the new trend of agriculture towards which the country is moving today. He emphasised that in the next 25 years, the aim should be to make Sikkim a green model state of the world. Mentioning the sports icon of Sikkim, Mr. Modi mentioned that in the coming years, India is poised to emerge as a global sports superpower, and the youth of the Northeast and Sikkim would play a pivotal role in realising this dream. The Prime Minister asserted that more local products of Sikkim will be exported to other countries, and the Centre would provide all support in this direction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects in Sikkim. Projects include a new 500-bedded District hospital worth over Rs 750 crore in Namchi district; Passenger Ropeway at Sangachoeling.

Mr. Modi was originally scheduled to attend the event in person in Gangtok, but he had to address the gathering virtually from Bagdogra due to inclement weather.

Prime Minister will also visit West Bengal today where he will lay the foundation stone of City Gas Distribution project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts in Alipurduar at around 2:15 PM.

Further, the Prime Minister will visit Bihar and inaugurate the new terminal building of Patna Airport this evening.

Prime Minister will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat, Bihar, tomorrow. He will also address a public function.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will visit Uttar Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 20,900 crore at Kanpur Nagar at around 2:45 PM. He will also address a public function.