CBI busts transnational tech support scam targeting Japanese citizens

May 29, 2025

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yesterday conducted searches at 19 locations across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, arresting six operatives and dismantling two illegal call centres involved in a transnational tech support scam targeting Japanese citizens. The scam, impersonating Microsoft tech support, deceived victims into believing their devices were compromised and coerced them into transferring funds into mule accounts. The CBI worked closely with Japan’s National Police Agency and Microsoft Corporation to identify perpetrators and trace the operational structure. Substantial digital and physical evidence was seized, confirming large-scale operations using advanced social engineering techniques.

PM Modi says Northeast is emerging as shining chapter in India’s progress

May 29, 2025
MPs’ delegations to foreign shores: Did it serve the purpose?

May 29, 2025
Three Indians missing in Iran; India takes up matter with Iranian authorities

May 28, 2025

Ayush Ministry gears up for 11th International Day of Yoga with over 1 lakh events

29 May 2025
29 May 2025
IAF Chief highlights shift in warfare, calls AMCA a key step for future

29 May 2025
Paramilitary forces to guard Amarnath Yatra route

29 May 2025
