CBI busts transnational tech support scam targeting Japanese citizens

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yesterday conducted searches at 19 locations across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, arresting six operatives and dismantling two illegal call centres involved in a transnational tech support scam targeting Japanese citizens. The scam, impersonating Microsoft tech support, deceived victims into believing their devices were compromised and coerced them into transferring funds into mule accounts. The CBI worked closely with Japan’s National Police Agency and Microsoft Corporation to identify perpetrators and trace the operational structure. Substantial digital and physical evidence was seized, confirming large-scale operations using advanced social engineering techniques.

