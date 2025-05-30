PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Patna airport; holds road show

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

May 30, 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the new terminal building of Jayaprakash Narayan International Patna Airport. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the new civil enclave of Bihta Airport, a project worth over 1,410 crore rupees. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu were also present at the inaugural ceremony.
The new terminal building at Patna Airport, constructed at a cost of around 1,200 crore rupees, is set to significantly enhance the airport’s annual passenger handling capacity to one crore.
After the redevelopment in the area of more than 65,000 square meters the terminal building will be able to provide better service to passengers.
With the new terminal building, Patna Airport will be increased to three times in comparison to the existing one.
After the inauguration, the Prime Minister is holding a roadshow in Patna from Patna Airport. The six kilometer roadshow will culminate at BJP state headquarters at Birchand Patel Marg.
Tomorrow, Mr. Modi will visit Bikramganj in Rohtas district. He will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone for, and dedicate multiple development projects worth over 48,520 crore rupees. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the venue.

Literary Conference begins at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre 

May 30, 2025
CBI busts transnational tech support scam targeting Japanese citizens

May 29, 2025
PM Modi says Northeast is emerging as shining chapter in India’s progress

May 29, 2025

