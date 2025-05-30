Literary Conference begins at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre 

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu today highlighted that there are several languages and innumerable dialects in the country which resonate with the spirit of Indianess. Inaugurating the Literary Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi today, the President said that the establishment of enduring human values amidst changing contexts is the identity of timeless literature. President Murmu also noted that while the literary contexts of affection and compassion keep changing, their emotional core remains constant. She emphasized that today’s literature cannot be didactic; it cannot be a sermon or a book of morals. She expressed confidence that this literary gathering will foster a constructive dialogue between the speakers and the participants. The President also expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Culture and the Sahitya Akademi for organizing this two-day event.

During the event, President Murmu received credentials from envoys of six nations, including Thailand, Costa Rica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Turkiye, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan.



The two-day conference will deliberate tomorrow on various sessions, including Poets’ Meet, Feminist Literature of India, Change in Literature vs. Literature of Change and New Directions of Indian Literature in Global Perspective. The Conference will conclude with the saga of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. Rashtrapati Bhavan will host this two-day conference in association with Sahitya Akademi. Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with literary figures from across the country, also attended the inaugural ceremony.