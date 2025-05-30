Op Sindoor showcased India’s indigenous defence capabilities: PM Modi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 15 mega development projects worth around 47,600 crore rupees in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, this afternoon. He also flagged off the Kanpur Metro’s new corridor between Chunniganj and Nayaganj.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the entire world witnessed the anger and pain of daughters in the form of Operation Sindoor, and that India completely destroyed several terror hubs in Pakistan. He said the enemy, which was trembling during Operation Sindoor, should not be under any illusion, Operation Sindoor is not over yet. The Prime Minister said Pakistan’s state and non-state actors can no longer play their games, and the enemy will be dealt with decisively. He said, it was the valour and courage of our armed forces that forced Pakistan to beg for a ceasefire.



The Prime Minister outlined India’s three clear principles in its fight against terrorism. First, India will deliver a decisive response to every terrorist attack. Second, India will no longer be intimidated by nuclear threats, nor will it make decisions based on such warnings. Third, India will view both the masterminds of terrorism and the governments that shelter them in the same light. He said Operation Sindoor showcased India’s indigenous defense capabilities and the strength of Make in India to the world. The Prime Minister stated that India’s homegrown weapons, including the BrahMos missile, struck targets with precision, causing destruction deep within enemy territory. This capability, he remarked, is a direct result of India’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat. He emphasized that the BrahMos missile, which played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor, now has a new home in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister stressed that two essential pillars for the state’s industrial progress are self-sufficiency in the energy sector, ensuring a steady power supply, and strong infrastructure and connectivity. Emphasizing that both the Union and State governments are actively working toward building a modern and developed Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Modi highlighted that the infrastructure, amenities, and resources once exclusive to major metro cities are now becoming visible in Kanpur. He also noted that the government is developing over 150 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh under the Amrit Bharat Railway Station initiative, further enhancing connectivity and the passenger experience.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the government is giving utmost priority to the country’s security and is responding to the enemies of the nation in the language they understand. Before reaching the venue, the Prime Minister met the family of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi at Chakeri Airport. Shubham Dwivedi’s wife, Aishanya Dwivedi, told that the Prime Minister offered his condolences and said that the fight against terrorism has not ended.