PM Modi says Made in India chips will be delivered worldwide soon

Oct 5, 2024

BISHESHWAR MISHRA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday stated that five semiconductor plants will soon be installed in different parts of the country, and the ‘Made in India’ chips will be accessible to the world. Addressing Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said India has moved from being an importer of mobile phones to being a producer. He stressed that there are ample investment opportunities in India in every sector.

Mr Modi highlighted that India is the world’s fastest-growing and the fifth largest economy. He said that the Indian Era is being discussed amidst a global emergency and this shows how the world trusts India. He pointed out that India stands as the top nation in terms of fintech adoption rate. He noted that half of the global real-time transaction happens in India and the country is the largest manufacturer of two-wheelers and tractors, and the second largest manufacturer of mobile phones.

Mr Modi underlined that reform, perform and transform’ is the guiding mantra for the government. He asserted that the confidence of 140 crore Indians is the government’s strength and expressed commitment to bring more structural reforms for the betterment of India.

Prime Minister stated that global leaders and financial experts are optimistic about India’s growth. He further stated that the investors believe that it is the right time to invest in India. Mr Modi opined that this is the result of the reforms that have happened in India in the past decade.

