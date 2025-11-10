PM Modi Reviews Situation After Delhi Blast, HM Amit Shah Briefs PM

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation in the wake of the blast in Delhi. Sources said he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and took an update on the situation.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the NIA DG and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau to take stock of the situation.

Sources said that Mr Shah has given directions to the teams from NSG, NIA, and the forensic department to rush to the spot. The Home Minister remains in continuous touch with the IB Director regarding the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have expressed condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi.

In a social media post, Mr Modi hoped for the speedy recovery of those injured. He informed that he reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah and other officials. The Prime Minister added that those affected are being assisted by authorities.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the incident extremely painful and disturbing. In a social media post, I prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.