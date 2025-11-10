Delhi Car Blast: Amit Shah Visits Blast site near Red Fort

Staff Reporter
Following the deadly blast at Red Fort this evening, Union Home Amit Shah made a visit to the site of the blast and Lok Nayak Hospital where the injured have been admitted.
The minister help a meeting with Delhi Police CP Satish Golcha and other officials as he arrived at the hospital.
After visiting the hospital, Shah said authorities are investigating the incident from all angles, including the possibility of a terrorist attack, but added that it is currently difficult to determine the exact cause.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Delhi blast, extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. The Prime Minister said that those affected are being provided all possible assistance by the authorities. He added that he has reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior officials.
After the explosion, all CISF-secured installations, including the Delhi Metro, Red Fort, government buildings and Delhi airport, have been placed on high alert. All railway stations in and around Delhi are also put on high-alert. The situation is under constant monitoring, with security personnel on standby to respond to any emergency.