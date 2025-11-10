The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi Car Blast: Amit Shah Visits Blast site near Red Fort

Nov 10, 2025

Staff Reporter

Following the deadly blast at Red Fort this evening, Union Home Amit Shah made a visit to the site of the blast and Lok Nayak Hospital where the injured have been admitted.

The minister help a meeting with Delhi Police CP Satish Golcha and other officials as he arrived at the hospital.

After visiting the hospital, Shah said authorities are investigating the incident from all angles, including the possibility of a terrorist attack, but added that it is currently difficult to determine the exact cause.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Delhi blast, extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. The Prime Minister said that those affected are being provided all possible assistance by the authorities. He added that he has reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior officials.

After the explosion, all CISF-secured installations, including the Delhi Metro, Red Fort, government buildings and Delhi airport, have been placed on high alert. All railway stations in and around Delhi are also put on high-alert. The situation is under constant monitoring, with security personnel on standby to respond to any emergency.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Reviews Situation After Delhi Blast, HM Amit Shah Briefs PM

Nov 10, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

10 dead, several injured in Car Blast near Red Fort Delhi

Nov 10, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Appreciates Bhutan for Welcoming Buddha Relics

Nov 9, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Nov 10: 3 दिन की गिरावट के बाद शेयर बाजार में उछाल, आईटी, ऑटो सेक्टर ने बढ़त दिलाई

10 November 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Nov 10: Markets Rebound After 3-Day Slump; IT, Auto and Banking Lead the Rally

10 November 2025 11:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Two Japanese Nobel Prize winners discuss AI

10 November 2025 11:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan Meteorological Agency lifts tsunami advisory

10 November 2025 11:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments