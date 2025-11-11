The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Dharmendra responding to treatment and is recovering, says Hema Malini

Nov 11, 2025

Old photo from Dhramendra X account

WEB DESK

Veteran Bollywood Actor Dharmendra is responding to treatment and recovering, his wife Hema Malni and daughter Esha Deol have said. Earlier unconfirmed sources had said that the veteran actor died at the age of 89 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The veteran actor was admitted to the hospital after complaining of respiratory issues.

Hema Malini, in an X post, said Dharmendra (89) is “responding to treatment and recovering”.

“What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,” she wrote on X.

Hema Malini’s comments come soon after her daughter Esha Deol’s. Esha Deol, the elder daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini (77), shared a statement on Instagram, denying reports of her father’s death.

“The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” read the Instagram post by Esha Deol, who also disabled the comments section.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah Reviews Security After Delhi Red Fort Blast

Nov 11, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi Car Blast: Amit Shah Visits Blast site near Red Fort

Nov 10, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Reviews Situation After Delhi Blast, HM Amit Shah Briefs PM

Nov 10, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ AMN

Pakistan: 12 killed, 27 injured in suicide blast in Islamabad

11 November 2025 5:18 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत और बहरीन के बीच रियल-टाइम UPI रेमिटेंस सेवा की शुरुआत

11 November 2025 4:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah Reviews Security After Delhi Red Fort Blast

11 November 2025 4:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

UPI Goes Global Again: India and Bahrain Connect for Instant Money Transfers

11 November 2025 4:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments