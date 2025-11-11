Dharmendra responding to treatment and is recovering, says Hema Malini

Old photo from Dhramendra X account

WEB DESK

Veteran Bollywood Actor Dharmendra is responding to treatment and recovering, his wife Hema Malni and daughter Esha Deol have said. Earlier unconfirmed sources had said that the veteran actor died at the age of 89 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The veteran actor was admitted to the hospital after complaining of respiratory issues.

Hema Malini, in an X post, said Dharmendra (89) is “responding to treatment and recovering”.

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025

“What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,” she wrote on X.

Hema Malini’s comments come soon after her daughter Esha Deol’s. Esha Deol, the elder daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini (77), shared a statement on Instagram, denying reports of her father’s death.

“The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” read the Instagram post by Esha Deol, who also disabled the comments section.