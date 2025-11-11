Amit Shah Reviews Security After Delhi Red Fort Blast

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today reviewed the security situation in the country following the car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort last evening.

The meeting was attended by the Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Delhi Police Commissioner, and Director General of the National Investigation Agency . The Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir joined the meeting virtually.

Home Ministry has handed over probe into the incident to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Security has been tightened in all sensitive areas in the city. Authorities are maintaining heightened vigil as investigations continue to determine the cause and circumstances of the blast and to ensure public safety and restore normalcy. Delhi Police has registered a case under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosives Act, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said, Lal Qila Metro Station will remain closed due to security reasons. It said that all other stations are functional as normal. The Red Fort will also remain shut for visitors till Thursday.

A blast in a car near Red Fort in Delhi yesterday killed eight people and injured several others.