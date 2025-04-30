PM Modi reviews projects during meeting of PRAGATI

BISHESHWAR MISHRA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today chaired a meeting of the 46th edition of PRAGATI, an ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and State governments.

During the meeting, eight significant projects were reviewed, including three Road Projects, two projects each of Railways and Port, Shipping and Waterways. The combined cost of these projects, spread across different States and Union Territories, is around 90 thousand crore rupees.

Mr Modi directed that all Ministries and Departments should ensure that the identification of beneficiaries is done strictly through biometrics-based Aadhaar authentication or verification. He also instructed to explore the potential for integrating additional programmes into the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, specifically those aimed at promoting child care, improving health and hygiene practices, ensuring cleanliness and addressing other related aspects that contribute to the overall well-being of the mother and newly born child.



While reviewing the infrastructure project concerning the development of a Ring Road, Prime Minister emphasized that the development of Ring Road should be integrated as a key component of broader urban planning efforts. The development must be approached holistically, ensuring that it aligns with and supports the city’s growth trajectory over the next 25 to 30 years. He also urged to explore the possibility of integrating a Circular Rail Network within the city’s transport infrastructure as a complementary and sustainable alternative for public transportation. Regarding the Jal Marg Vikas Project, the Prime Minister stressed the need to establish strong community engagement along the river stretches to boost cruise tourism. This would help foster a vibrant local ecosystem by creating opportunities for business development, particularly for artisans and entrepreneurs associated with the ‘One District One Product initiative.



The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of leveraging tools such as PM GatiShakti and other integrated platforms to enable holistic and forward-looking planning. He emphasized that the use of such tools is crucial for achieving synergy across sectors and ensuring efficient infrastructure development. Mr Modi further directed all stakeholders to ensure that their respective databases are regularly updated and accurately maintained, as reliable and current data is essential for informed decision-making and effective planning.