Leaders across party lines welcome decision to include caste enumeration in upcoming census

SUDHIR KUMAR

Leaders across party lines have welcomed the government decision to include caste enumeration in upcoming census.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has described Centre’s decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming cencus as a message of strong commitment towards social equality and rights of every section. In a social media post, Mr Shah said, the decision will empower all economically and socially backward classes, promote inclusion and pave new paths for the progress of the deprived. He alleged that Congress and its allies opposed the caste census for decades while in power and played politics over it while in the opposition.

Reacting to the decision Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, his party had continuously raised the demand for caste census. In a social media post, Mr Kharge said, the announcement of the caste census along with the Census is a right step which they were demanding from day one.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda said, the decision is extremely important from the point of view of bringing the economically, socially and educationally backward castes into the mainstream and restoring the dignity to the people who have been deprived of their rights for a long time.

Briefing media in New Delhi Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, his party completely support it but they want a timeline and to know that by when this will happen. He said, budget should be allocated for the purpose. Mr Gandhi said, Telangana has become a model in Caste Census and it can become a blueprint.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has welcomed the Centre’s decision to conduct the Caste Census in the country. Mr. Kumar said, it is a positive initiative because by caste enumeration it will exactly establish the number of various classes and the outcome of Caste Census will help in formulation of development plans and their upliftment. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to approve the decision.

Senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, Bihar and the whole country is grateful to the Prime Minister for such a bold decision.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told media in Bhopal that the caste census will be conducted with complete transparency. He added that it will be conducted keeping in mind the economic and social interests of all sections of society.

Talking to the media in New Delhi, Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) leader and Union Minister Chirag Paswan said, it is a huge and historical decision. He said, the Prime Minister has fulfilled a demand that was pending for a long time.

Telugu Desam Party TDP Chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, the decision to include caste enumeration in Census 2025 by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s deep commitment to inclusive governance. In a social media post, he said, this landmark step will enable more precise, data-driven policies that address the needs of the marginalised communities in the country.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said the Centre’s decision is a victory of his party’s demand. Mr. Yadav said that Centre should conduct the Caste Census before delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly Seats, by doing so the interests of OBC and EBCs will be safeguarded.

Communist Party of India CPI general secretary D Raja said his party has consistently demanded a caste census. Talking to mthe edia, he said, due to the consistent campaign conducted by opposition parties, the government has finally agreed to have a caste census