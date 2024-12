Prime Minister Narendra Modi today remembered the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on his 100th birth anniversary. In a social media post, Mr. Modi said Rafi Sahab was a musical genius whose cultural influence and impact transcends generations.

The Prime Minister said, Rafi Sahab’s songs are admired for their ability to capture different emotions and sentiments. He said his versatility was extensive as well. Mr. Modi hoped that Rafi Sahab’s music would keep adding joy to the lives of people.