Over 90 pc reduction in spoofed international calls from Indian numbers: Centre

The Ministry of Communications has said that over a 90 percent reduction has been witnessed in the number of spoofed international calls from Indian numbers in two months since the launch of the International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System’ on the 22nd of October. In the latest reports of December 2024, the spoofed calls identified and blocked with Indian numbers have now dipped to about 6 lakhs from 1.35 crore reported in October.

The ministry, in a statement, said that it indicates that the system has successfully tackled the issue of cybercrimes that were being conducted through calls that were being made from abroad. The Department of Telecommunications, DoT, has advised citizens to show caution with respect to answering calls from unfamiliar international numbers that do not start with +91 and claim to be from government authorities of India. Citizens are advised to report such suspected fraud communications at the Chakshu facility on the Sanchar Saathi portal.

The ministry added that for those who have already lost money or been victims of cybercrime, the incident should be immediately reported at the cybercrime helpline number 1930 or the website www.cybercrime.gov.in.

The DoT has been taking proactive measures towards strengthening its capacity to curb the misuse of telecom resources in cyber frauds and cybercrimes.