Arif Mohammed Khan appointed as Governor of Bihar

The President of India has made the following appointments of Governors:-

(i) Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram appointed as Governor of Odisha.

(ii) General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd.) appointed as Governor of Mizoram.

(iii) Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Kerala.

(iv) Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala appointed as Governor of Bihar.

(v) Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla appointed as Governor of Manipur.

3. The above appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices.

The President of India has accepted the resignation of Shri Raghubar Das as Governor of Odisha.