The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Arif Mohammed Khan appointed as Governor of Bihar

Dec 24, 2024

     The President of India has made the following appointments of Governors:-

(i)          Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram appointed as Governor of Odisha.

(ii)        General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd.) appointed as Governor of Mizoram.

(iii)      Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Kerala.

(iv)       Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala appointed as Governor of Bihar.

(v)         Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla appointed as Governor of Manipur.

3.     The above appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices.

The President of India has accepted the resignation of Shri Raghubar Das as Governor of Odisha.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Remembers Mohammed Rafi on His 100th Birth Anniversary

Dec 24, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Over 90 pc reduction in spoofed international calls from Indian numbers: Centre

Dec 24, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

PRESIDENT MURMU GREETS PEOPLE ON THE EVE OF CHRISTMAS

Dec 24, 2024

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Arif Mohammed Khan appointed as Governor of Bihar

24 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
URDU SECTION

ہندوستان کے آئین پر بحث ؛ کتنا حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

24 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

दलित होने के कारण परभणी जेल में युवक की गई हत्या: राहुल गांधी

24 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

क्या RSS- BJP भागवत की बात नहीं मानी जाती: जयराम रमेश

24 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment