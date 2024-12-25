The Indian Awaaz

J&K: 5 soldiers killed, 5 injured in road accident

Dec 25, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir, 5 soldiers were killed and at least five others were injured after their vehicle met with an accident in Poonch district today.

The accident took place near Ghoda post area after the driver lost control over the vehicle carrying the soldiers. All the injured were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

According to reports the incident occurred when an Army vehicle plunged into a 150-foot-deep gorge in the Balnoi area. Rescue operations are underway to retrieve the injured and provide necessary assistance.

