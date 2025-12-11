PM Modi praises Amit Shah’s outstanding speech in Lok Sabha

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the outstanding speech delivered by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha.

The Home Minister presented concrete facts that highlighted the diverse aspects of India’s electoral process and the enduring strength of the nation’s democracy.

Taking on X, the Prime Minister wrote: “An outstanding speech by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. With concrete facts, he has highlighted diverse aspects of our electoral process, the strength of our democracy and also exposed the lies of the Opposition.”