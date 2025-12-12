Left Parties condemn Attempts to Whip Up Communal Tensions in Tamil Nadu

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Left parties have strongly condemned the attempts by the ‘BJP and other Hindutva communal forces’ to whip up communal tensions in Tamil Nadu by manufacturing a controversy around the religious sites situated on Tirupparankundram Hill in Madurai district, with a sinister eye on political gain.

in a joint statement they said that Tirupparankundram Hill is home to three temples, a dargah, and several ancient Jain caves. For centuries, this hill has stood as a symbol of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence. People of different faiths have conducted their religious practices here with mutual respect, and members of various communities have lived together without discord.

However, seeking to extract political benefit in Tamil Nadu, BJP leaders, in February this year, labelled the site as the “Ayodhya of the South,” brought in people from outside, and attempted to provoke an incident. They also used social media to vitiate the atmosphere and sow discord.

Now, in December, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court – while hearing a petition on the issue – has unfortunately ignored earlier court rulings, historical records and the Places of Worship Act, 1991. By allowing the petitioner to light the Karthigai Deepam atop a British-era survey pillar adjacent to the Sikandar Badusha Dargah, the court has provided a handle to communal forces. The single-judge bench, overruling the objections of the state government, and the temple administration even permitted the petitioner to seek CISF protection for this act. These pronouncements not only disregard past judgements but also undermine the federal spirit of the Constitution by bypassing the State Government’s authority on matters of law and order.

The Left parties commend the people of Madurai and Tamil Nadu for standing in harmony against communal hate politics and for upholding the pluralistic traditions of the state by refusing to join the protests orchestrated by communal elements. The approach of the DMK government in the state, in handling this issue firmly, has been exemplary. It must be criticised that parties like the AIADMK are supporting the communal elements in this regard.

“We also strongly condemn the targeting of Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and the death threats issued by Hindutva groups. The Left parties call upon all democratic and secular-minded people of India to firmly reject the communal politics of the Sangh Parivar, which seeks to divert public attention from the Modi Government’s ongoing assault on people’s livelihoods and constitutional rights”, it said.

Thiruparankundram is a hill on the outskirts of Madurai city, home to the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swami Temple at the lower peak of the hill, as well as the Sikandar Badusha Dargah at the higher peak.

The case concerns demands by Hindutva outfits, including the Hindu Makkal Katchi and Hindu Munnani, to light the Karthigai Deepam on a deepathoon, less than 15 meters away from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badshah Dargah. The ceremonial Karthigai Deepam was usually lit at the Uchippilliyar kovil on the hill’s lower peak in the Tamil festival of Karthigai.

Hindutva outfits claim that the lamp was lit at the top of the hill on a stone they called the deepathoon. However, the opposing party in the case, the People’s Federation for Religious Harmony in Madurai, says that the structure is not a deepathoon but a survey stone.