PM Modi Pens Preface to Giorgia Meloni’s Autobiography; Italian PM Expresses Gratitude

AMN / New Delhi/Rome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written the preface to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s autobiography I Am Giorgia, calling her “an extraordinary political leader who combines ideas and heart.” The Indian edition, titled I Am Giorgia – My Roots, My Principles, will soon be released.

In his note, PM Modi likened the book to Mann Ki Baat, saying it represents “ideas from the heart,” while highlighting common values shared by India and Italy—respect for heritage, the power of community, and the role of femininity as a guiding force. He described the work as “an inspiring tale of a contemporary leader and patriot.”

Responding to the gesture, Meloni said she was “deeply touched and honoured,” adding that the words of Modi, “a leader for whom I have profound respect,” reflect the strong ties between their nations.

Italian media emphasised the significance of the preface, noting Modi has previously written only two such introductions—Anandiben Patel’s book in 2014 and Hema Malini’s autobiography in 2017. The Modi–Meloni camaraderie has drawn global attention since their viral selfie at COP28 in Dubai, which sparked the hashtag #Melodi, symbolising their growing political and personal rapport.