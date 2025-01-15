PM Modi pays tribute to Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to renowned Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that the verses of Thiruvalluvar reflect the essence of Tamil culture and the philosophical heritage of the country. Mr. Modi added that the teachings of Thiruvalluvar emphasise righteousness, compassion, and justice. The Prime Minister said, the timeless work of the poet, the Tirukkural, stands as a beacon of inspiration and offers profound insights on a wide range of issues.

