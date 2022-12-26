PM Modi participates in Veer Bal Diwas to commemorate martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s two sons

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed on the need to get free from the narrow interpretation of the past to move forward saying the country has taken the pledge of removing all traces of slave mentality in the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal.

He stated this while participating in a programme to mark Veer Bal Diwas in memory of the martyrdom of Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s sons Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh in New Delhi. He said, any country with such a glorious history must be full of self-confidence and self-respect, however concocted narratives were taught to infuse inferiority.

Mr. Modi commented that the future of India’s coming generations will depend upon their source of inspiration. Recounting innumerable examples of inspiring children including Bhakt Pruhlaad, Nachiketa and Dhruv, Bal Ram, Luv-Kush and Bal Krishna, he said that from ancient times to the modern period brave boys and girls have been a reflection of India’s valour. The Prime Minister added that the new India is correcting the mistakes of the bygone decades by restoring its long-lost legacy.

Mr. Modi said Veer Baal Diwas will remind people of the contribution and sacrifices of Sikhs for the pride and glory of the country. He said, it will empower Indians to take pride in their identity in the world. He added that it will help everyone to celebrate the past and inspire people to build the future. He also said Guru Gobind Singh stood steadfastly against the brutality of Aurangzeb and his intentions to change India. He urged the youth of the country to take inspiration from history and work collectively toward its development.

During the programme, the Prime Minister attended a Shabad Kirtan performed by about three hundred Baal Kirtanis. Mr. Modi also flagged off a march-past by about three thousand children on the occasion. The government is organising interactive and participative programmes all over the country to inform and educate the citizens, especially young children, about the story of the exemplary courage of the Sahibzades.