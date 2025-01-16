The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi meets President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Jan 16, 2025

AMN

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi met with the President of Singapore, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, today. “We discussed the full range of the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We talked about futuristic sectors like semiconductors, digitalisation, skilling, connectivity and more”, Shri Modi stated.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Earlier this evening, met the President of Singapore, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam. We discussed the full range of the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We talked about futuristic sectors like semiconductors, digitalisation, skilling, connectivity and more. We also spoke on ways to improve cooperation in industry, infrastructure and culture.”

@Tharman_S

