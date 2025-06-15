Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi leaves on a 5-day visit to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia

Jun 15, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left on a three-nation visit to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia. The Prime Minister’s three-nation visit will begin with Cyprus, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island nation in over two decades. The visit holds significance as Cyprus has been a consistent supporter of India’s positions on Kashmir, cross-border terrorism, and reforms in the United Nations Security Council.

From Cyprus, the Prime Minister will travel to Canada to attend the G7 Summit. At the Summit, Mr. Modi will exchange views on key global issues and hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines. The final leg of the Prime Minister’s visit will be to Croatia, marking the first high-level visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country. Croatia is being seen as a potential partner in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and the visit represents a major milestone in India-Croatia relations.


During his Cyprus visit, Mr Modi will meet the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides. The two leaders are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions covering trade and investment, education, maritime cooperation, digital connectivity, and regional security.

Speaking to Akashvani News, Indian High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish, said that Prime Minister Modi’s visit will add a new dimension and renewed strength to the bilateral relationship. He noted that India and Cyprus have historically been connected through trade and maritime routes, and described the visit as result-oriented and robust one that will significantly advance ties.

The High Commissioner added that Cyprus has a national vision for 2035, while India has vision Vikshit Bharat 2047. He said there is strong synergy between the two countries and expressed confidence that the two leaders will outline a roadmap to intensify and diversify cooperation.

He further expressed hope that new opportunities will emerge in trade, investment, and technology partnerships. He also highlighted the importance of people-to-people contacts and cultural relations, stating that the outcomes of the visit will encompass all key aspects of bilateral engagement.

Following his visit to Cyprus, the Prime Minister will travel to Canada to attend the G7 Summit, in Kananaskis, from June 16th to 17th. This will be Mr. Modi’s sixth consecutive participation in the G7. He is expected to engage with G7 leaders, invited partner nations, and heads of international organisations on pressing global issues, including energy security, emerging technologies, and the AI-energy nexus, with a focus on quantum technologies.


The final leg of the Prime Minister’s visit will be to Croatia, where he is scheduled to arrive on June 18th. This will mark the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country. The visit is seen as a major milestone in India-Croatia relations and reflects India’s intent to further strengthen ties with European Union members.


With key engagements lined up in Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia, the visit promises to advance India’s foreign policy priorities and open new avenues for collaboration across continents.

