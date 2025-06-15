62 DNA Matches Confirmed in Ahmedabad Plane Crash; 35 Bodies Handed Over

AMN / WEB DESK

In the Ahmedabad plane crash in Gujarat, a total of 250 blood samples have been taken from the relatives of the passengers and local residents so far. Out of these, 62 DNA samples have been matched, and 35 bodies have been handed over to the families of the deceased.

Now, only samples of the relatives of three passengers are yet to be taken. These relatives are currently living in the United Kingdom and the samples will be given in the next two to three days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary P.K. Mishra today visited the plane crash site to take stock of the situation. He also visited the hostel mess.

Meanwhile, a day of state mourning has been declared in Gujarat tomorrow on the death of former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings tomorrow. The last rites of the late Vijay Rupani will be performed tomorrow evening with full state honours.

Helpdesks have been started to pay insurance/claim assistance to the legal heirs of the passengers affected by the plane crash. Nodal officers have been appointed by the district administration to assist in insurance payments.