India, Cyprus to develop roadmap for future partnership says PM Modi in Nicosia

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the India-Cyprus partnership as one firmly rooted in shared democratic values and the rule of law. He said the friendship between the two countries is not shaped by circumstances or confined by borders, it has stood the test of time.

Mr. Modi stated this while addressing media with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia today, following a delegation-level talks. He noted that Cyprus’s Vision 2035 and India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 have much in common, and a roadmap will be created to shape the future of the partnership over the next five years. Mr. Modi announced that both sides have agreed to work towards finalising a Mobility Agreement soon. He also extended best wishes to Cyprus for its upcoming Presidency of the European Union, and welcomed Cyprus’s continued support for India’s permanent membership in the UN Security Council.

On the recent Pahalgam Terror Attack, Cyprus has expressed solidarity and unwavering support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism. The two leaders strongly condemned the gruesome killing of civilians in the attacks and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, rejecting any justification for such acts under any circumstances. They also emphasized that those responsible for the attacks should be held accountable. Both sides expressed readiness to support the conclusion of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year recognising its significant economic and strategic potential.

The Prime Minister also expressed shared concerns over ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Europe, stating that their impact extends far beyond those regions. Reiterating that this is not an era of war, Mr. Modi called for dialogue, resolution, and stability. Both sides agreed on the importance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor in advancing peace and prosperity in the region.The Prime Minister also thanked Cyprus for its support in India’s fight against cross-border terrorism, and announced plans to develop a real-time information exchange mechanism between both countries’ agencies to counter terrorism, drug trafficking, and arms smuggling.

During the delegation-level talks, the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions covering the full spectrum of India-Cyprus relations. They discussed cooperation in the fields of defence, security, technology, healthcare, renewable energy, and climate justice. They also explored ways to deepen cultural linkages, with Prime Minister Modi noting the growing popularity of Yoga and Ayurveda in Cyprus. The two leaders agreed on the transformative potential of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, calling it a project that can boost regional peace and prosperity. They held detailed discussions on international issues, including the situation in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine. The two leaders also discussed the importance of upholding the global non-proliferation architecture, recognising the value of India joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group. Both Leaders discussed the need for reform in the United Nations Security Council to make it more effective, efficient, and representative of the contemporary geopolitical challenges. Cyprus reiterated its support for the enhancement of the representative character of the United Nations Security Council expansion with India as a permanent member in an expanded UNSC. The two nations also agreed to engage in close co-operation and support each other at the United Nations.

Earlier, Mr. Modi held a one-on-one meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides, during which the Cypriot President conferred upon him the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III – the highest civilian honour of the Republic of Cyprus. This recognition adds to the growing list of international accolades received by Prime Minister Modi. Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Modi said it is an honour for 1.4 billion people of India. The honour marks a key moment in this historic visit – the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades.