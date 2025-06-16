Amit Shah asks State Relief Commissioners to prepare Disaster Management Plan for each district

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked State Relief Commissioners to prepare District Disaster Management Plan for each district in the next 90 days. Addressing the Conference of the Relief Commissioners of States and Union Territories and the Disaster Response Forces in New Delhi today, Mr Shah said, to respond disasters it is important to have Disaster Management Plan at District level.

He said, Government is moving ahead with Zero Casualty Approach while responding to disasters. Mr Shah said, in last 10 years, India has made significant achievements in the areas of capacity, efficiency, speed and accuracy. Mr Shah said, due to climate change and global warming, the world is worried about disasters. He said, in last 10 years, National Disaster Management Authority NDMA, National Disaster Response Force NDRF and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure CDRI, have brought India closer to becoming a global leader in the field of disaster management.