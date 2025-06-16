Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah asks State Relief Commissioners to prepare Disaster Management Plan for each district

Jun 16, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked State Relief Commissioners to prepare District Disaster Management Plan for each district in the next 90 days. Addressing the Conference of the Relief Commissioners of States and Union Territories and the Disaster Response Forces in New Delhi today, Mr Shah said, to respond disasters it is important to have Disaster Management Plan at District level.

He said, Government is moving ahead with Zero Casualty Approach while responding to disasters. Mr Shah said, in last 10 years, India has made significant achievements in the areas of capacity, efficiency, speed and accuracy. Mr Shah said, due to climate change and global warming, the world is worried about disasters. He said, in last 10 years, National Disaster Management Authority NDMA, National Disaster Response Force NDRF and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure CDRI, have brought India closer to becoming a global leader in the field of disaster management.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

High-level committee probing  AI plane crash holds first meeting

Jun 17, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Cyprus to develop roadmap for future partnership says PM Modi in Nicosia

Jun 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

62 DNA Matches Confirmed in Ahmedabad Plane Crash; 35 Bodies Handed Over

Jun 15, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!