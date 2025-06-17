High-level committee probing  AI plane crash holds first meeting

The first meeting of the high-level committee set up by the government to investigate the Ahmedabad plane crash was held in New Delhi Monday. The committee was chaired by the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. The members of the high-level multi-disciplinary committee including Secretary Ministry of Civil Aviation, Senior Officials from Home Ministry, Officials of Home Department and State Disaster Response Authority of Gujarat, Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad, Director General of Inspection and Safety in the Indian Air Force and Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security also attended the meeting.

The panel will submit its report within three months which is expected to focus on formulating Standard Operating Procedures for preventing such occurrences in the future. A separate investigation is also being carried out by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, which is looking into the technical aspects of the crash.

Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft operating a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after the take-off last week. Only one person survived out of the 242 people on board the plane.