Indian Embassy evacuates students from Tehran amid escalating Israel-Iran conflict

Jun 17, 2025
Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety through arrangements made by the Indian Embassy in Iran. The External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation.

Some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia. The Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance. The statement said further advisories may be issued, given the fluid situation.

SC slams ban on thug life in Karnataka, says films cleared by CBFC must be released nationwide

Jun 17, 2025
High-level committee probing  AI plane crash holds first meeting

Jun 17, 2025
Amit Shah asks State Relief Commissioners to prepare Disaster Management Plan for each district

Jun 16, 2025

DEFENCE

Indian, French Armies to conduct joint military drill in Southern France

18 June 2025 1:55 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

2025 में खरीफ बुवाई में मामूली बढ़ोतरी, धान और दलहन में सबसे ज़्यादा वृद्धि

18 June 2025 1:52 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Kharif sowing rises to 89.29 lakh hectares in 2025, up by 1.48 lakh hectares from 2024

18 June 2025 1:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi Attends G7 Summit in Canada, Meets Global Leaders

18 June 2025 1:37 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
