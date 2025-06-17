Indian Embassy evacuates students from Tehran amid escalating Israel-Iran conflict

Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety through arrangements made by the Indian Embassy in Iran. The External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation.

Some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia. The Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance. The statement said further advisories may be issued, given the fluid situation.