Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Uttarakhand: 7 killed in Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath

Jun 15, 2025
Uttarakhand: Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath, all seven on board killed

AMN

In a deadly accident this morning a helicopter crashed in the hilly region of Gaurikund Khark in the Kedarnath area, Uttarakhand, resulting in the death of all seven people onboard, including six pilgrims and the pilot. The helicopter was en route from Kedarnath to Guptkashi.

As soon as the incident was reported, rescue teams were dispatched to the site, and relief and rescue operations were launched. The SDRF stated that the crashed helicopter was completely burnt and all bodies have been recovered. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep sorrow over this tragic accident.

उत्तराखंड में केदारनाथ के पास हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, सातों यात्रियों की मौत
इज़राइल के ईरान पर हमले के बाद एशियाई और यूरोपीय बाज़ारों में गिरावट

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

India Issues Advisory for Nationals in Palestine Amid Escalating Tensions

Jun 15, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

NEET UG 2025 Scam: CBI Custody of Two Accused Extended Till June 16

Jun 15, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi’s to visit Cyprus, Canada & Croatia to Deepen India’s Global Footprint

Jun 14, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

उत्तराखंड में केदारनाथ के पास हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, सातों यात्रियों की मौत

15 June 2025 12:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

MP: 4 Naxals, Including 3 Women Killed in Encounter in Balaghat

15 June 2025 11:59 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD Forecasts Monsoon Advance in Eastern and Central India

15 June 2025 11:47 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
NCR DELHI TOP AWAAZ

Rains accompanied by strong winds lash Delhi NCR, bringing respite from heatwave

15 June 2025 11:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!