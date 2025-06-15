Uttarakhand: 7 killed in Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath

AMN

In a deadly accident this morning a helicopter crashed in the hilly region of Gaurikund Khark in the Kedarnath area, Uttarakhand, resulting in the death of all seven people onboard, including six pilgrims and the pilot. The helicopter was en route from Kedarnath to Guptkashi.

As soon as the incident was reported, rescue teams were dispatched to the site, and relief and rescue operations were launched. The SDRF stated that the crashed helicopter was completely burnt and all bodies have been recovered. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep sorrow over this tragic accident.