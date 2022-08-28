FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi lays down foundation stones of Maruti Suzuki’s new plants in Haryana, Gujarat

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the electric vehicles are bringing silent revolution to bring a big change in the country.

Addressing a gathering at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on the occasion of commemoration of 40 years of Maruti Suzuki in India, Mr. Modi added that the government is offering range of incentives to EV manufacturers to boost the demand in the country.

Stressing upon the importance of EV in achieving climate targets, PM reiterated India’s commitment to achieve 50 percent of its installed electric capacity from non fossil sources by 2030

Mr. Modi congratulated Suzuki on completing 40 years in India and said Maruti Suzuki’s success in India is a symbol of great relations between India and Japan.

On the occasion, PM also laid foundation stone for EV battery manufacturing plant at Hasalpur in Gujarat and vehicle manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda in Haryana.

T Suzuki from Suzuki group said India has been one of the biggest markets for Suzuki. Out of the total vehicles manufactured by Suzuki group across the world, 60 percent were produced in India.

The chief minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Hariyana Manoharlal Khattar BJP state president CR Patil and the dignitaries from Maruti Suzuki group were present on the occasion.

