PM Modi launches several development projects in Gujarat

Nov 15, 2025

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of development projects worth over 9,700 crore rupees in Dediapada town of the tribal-dominated Narmada district of Gujarat on Saturday. These projects were launched on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, marking 150th birth anniversary celebration of legendary tribal leader and freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Addressing a gathering, he said tribal pride has been an integral part of India’s consciousness for thousands of years. He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering resolve to end the injustices faced by tribal communities and ensured that the benefits of development should reach them. He asserted that tribal welfare has always been the highest priority for their government.

The Prime Minister stated that the government is working with a comprehensive approach to address every aspect of tribal life. He informed that the number of minor forest produce items has been increased from 20 to nearly 100, and the MSP on forest produce has been raised. He emphasized that the country cannot forget the contribution of tribal society in the freedom movement.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi visited the under-construction bullet train station in Gujarat’s Surat to review the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. The Prime Minister landed at the Surat airport in the morning and reached the Antroli area, where a bullet train station is under construction.

