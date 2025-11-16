Hectic Political Activities on to form New Government in Bihar

Staff Reporter / Patna

Hectic Political parleys are going on to form a new government in Bihar. After a landslide victory in assembly elections, the NDA has shifted focus to government formation in the state.

Union Minister and President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Chirag Paswan, President of Hindustani Awam Morcha Santosh Suman, and several other leaders of NDA met Janata Dal (United) President and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna yesterday. During the meeting, informal discussions were held regarding government formation.

JDU’s working president Sanjay Jha and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh also met senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi last evening. It is reported that initial discussions regarding the process of forming the new government took place during this meeting.

The last meeting of the State Cabinet is likely to be held tomorrow. In this meeting, a recommendation will be made to dissolve the cabinet. On the other hand, JD(U) has called all its 85 newly elected MLAs to Patna. Tomorrow, a meeting of the JD(U) legislature party will be held in which party president Nitish Kumar will be elected leader of the legislature party. All five constituent parties of the NDA will hold separate meetings to elect their respective legislative party leaders, after which a joint meeting will be held where the NDA leader will be chosen.

A meeting of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) legislature party was held yesterday, in which the party’s state president Raju Tiwari was elected leader of the legislature party. Meetings of the Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha legislature parties are expected to be held today.

Meanwhile, after the crushing defeat of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in the elections, internal differences within the party have deepened. Party leader and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya has expressed anger and announced that she is quitting the Rashtriya Janata Dal as well as severing ties with the Lalu family.

Speaking to the media, she said the party had suffered a massive defeat and workers were asking questions about who was responsible. Rohini said that when she raised these questions, she was threatened by Tejashwi Yadav’s advisor, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Khan. Rohini Acharya has contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Saran parliamentary constituency.

