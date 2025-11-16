Lalu daughter Rohini Acharya quits RJD as well as severs ties with family

Staff Reporter / Patna

After the crushing defeat of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in the elections, internal differences within the party have deepened. Party leader and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya has expressed anger and announced that she is quitting the Rashtriya Janata Dal as well as severing ties with the Lalu family.

Speaking to the media, she said the party had suffered a massive defeat and workers were asking questions about who was responsible. Rohini said that when she raised these questions, she was threatened by Tejashwi Yadav’s advisor, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Khan. Rohini Acharya has contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Saran parliamentary constituency.