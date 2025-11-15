The Indian Awaaz

 Jaishankar chairs conference of Indian Consul Generals in US

Nov 15, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar chaired a conference of Indian Consul Generals in the United States, convening senior Indian diplomats from missions across the country to review India-US bilateral cooperation and engagement with the Indian diaspora.

The meeting, held in New York yesterday, brought together senior diplomats from the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., and consulates in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Los Angeles and Seattle.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, Chaired a Consul Generals Conference in New York today. Reviewed our bilateral ties and support for diaspora activities. Appreciate the commitment and efforts of our Embassy &amp; Consulates to strengthening the India-US partnership. The meeting was also attended by Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra. Jaishankar on Thursday met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a wide-ranging discussion of the current global situation and multilateralism.

