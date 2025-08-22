PM Modi Launches ₹12,000-Crore Development Push in Bihar, Flags Off New Trains

KASHIF AKHTER / GAYA (BIHAR)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone and inaugurated a series of development projects worth ₹12,000 crore here, underlining the Centre’s commitment to accelerating infrastructure growth and creating new opportunities for the state. The projects span multiple sectors including power, roads, healthcare, urban development, and water supply, promising to strengthen local industries and improve quality of life.

As part of the event, the Prime Minister also flagged off two major train services – the Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi, and the Buddhist Circuit Train connecting Vaishali and Koderma. While the Amrit Bharat Express is expected to improve regional connectivity, the Buddhist Circuit Train is seen as a significant boost to tourism and cultural exchange, linking key Buddhist heritage sites across Bihar.

Mr. Modi highlighted that the Centre’s “double-engine government” is placing Bihar at the heart of India’s growth story. He noted that over 4 crore poor families across the country have been provided permanent housing in the last 11 years, including 38 lakh houses in Bihar alone. The modernization of Gaya Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, he added, will soon provide travelers with airport-like facilities, marking a transformative moment in Bihar’s rail infrastructure.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 98 stations in Bihar are being redeveloped to modern standards with improved amenities, free Wi-Fi, accessibility features, and integration with city infrastructure. Premium services such as the Amrit Bharat Express (Gaya–Delhi) and Buddhist Circuit Train (Vaishali–Koderma) are boosting tourism and convenience. Twenty Vande Bharat Express services and two Namo Bharat Rapid Rail services now operate in Bihar, improving high-speed connectivity.

Shifting focus to national security, the Prime Minister asserted that Operation Sindoor has redefined India’s defence doctrine, warning that those plotting terror against India would face certain defeat. He expressed concern over rising infiltration in border districts, stressing that infiltrators would not be allowed to alter Bihar’s demographic profile or snatch away job opportunities meant for local youth.

PM Modi concluded that the NDA government’s priority is a rapidly developing, secure, and self-reliant Bihar, blending economic growth with national security.

Background

In line with his commitment to improving connectivity, Prime Minister inaugurated the 8.15 km long Aunta – Simaria bridge project on NH-31, including the 1.86 km long 6 lane Bridge on river Ganga, constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,870 crore. It will provide direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai.

The bridge has been constructed parallel to an old 2-lane dilapidated rail-cum-road bridge “Rajendra Setu” which is in poor condition forcing heavy vehicles to re-route. The new bridge will reduce this extra travel distance of more than 100 km for the heavy vehicles travelling between North Bihar (Begusarai, Supaul, Madhubani, Purnea, Araria etc) and South Bihar areas (Sheikhpura, Nawada, Lakhisarai etc). It will also help reduce issues of traffic jams in other parts of the region due to the detour which these vehicles were forced to take.

It will boost economic growth in the adjoining areas, especially in North Bihar, which are dependent on South Bihar and Jharkhand for getting necessary raw material. It will also provide better connectivity to the famous pilgrimage place of Simaria Dham, which is also the birthplace of famous poet Late Shri Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

Prime Minister also inaugurated the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama section of NH-31, worth around Rs 1,900 crore, which will ease congestion, reduce travel time, and enhance passenger and freight movement. Further, improvement to the two-lane with paved shoulders of Bikramganj–Dawath–Nawanagar–Dumraon section of NH-120 in Bihar will improve connectivity in rural areas, providing new economic opportunities for the local population.

Strengthening the power sector infrastructure in Bihar, Prime Minister will inaugurate Buxar Thermal Power Plant (660×1 MW) worth around Rs 6,880 crore. It will significantly enhance power generation capacity, improve energy security, and meet the growing electricity demand of the region.

In a major boost to health infrastructure, Prime Minister inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre at Muzaffarpur. The centre includes advanced Oncology OPD, IPD wards, operation theatres, modern lab, blood bank, and a 24-bed ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and HDU (High Dependency Unit). This state-of-the-art facility will provide advanced and affordable cancer care to patients in Bihar and neighbouring states, reducing the need to travel to distant metros for treatment.

Furthering his vision of Swachh Bharat and ensuring Aviral and Nirmal Dhara of river Ganga, Prime Minister inaugurated the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) and Sewerage Network at Munger constructed under Namami Gange worth over Rs 520 crore. It will help reduce pollution load in the Ganga and improve sanitation facilities in the region.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a series of urban infrastructure projects worth around Rs 1,260 crore. These include the STP and Sewerage Network at Daudnagar in Aurangabad, and Jehanabad; STP and interception and diversion works at Barahiya in Lakhisarai, and Jamui. Under AMRUT 2.0, he will lay the foundation stone of Water Supply Projects at Aurangabad, Bodhgaya and Jehanabad. These projects will provide clean drinking water, modern sewerage systems, and improved sanitation thereby improving health standards and quality of life in the region.

Boosting rail connectivity in the region, Prime Minister l flagged off two trains. Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi which will improve passenger convenience with modern facilities, comfort, and safety. And Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma which will give a boost to tourism and religious travel across key Buddhist sites in the region.

Grih Pravesh ceremony of 12,000 rural beneficiaries under PMAY-Gramin and 4,260 beneficiaries under PMAY-Urban also took place with the symbolic handing over of keys to a few beneficiaries by the Prime Minister, thus fulfilling the dream of owning a house of thousands of families.