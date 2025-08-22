Parliament Panel Flags Aviation Safety Risks Amid India’s Rapid Growth

R. Suryamurthy

India’s civil aviation sector, one of the fastest-growing in the world, is grappling with safety and regulatory bottlenecks that could undermine its growth trajectory, a parliamentary committee has warned. In a detailed report tabled this week, the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture urged the government to overhaul air traffic management, bolster regulatory staffing, and reduce reliance on foreign maintenance services to safeguard passengers and sustain expansion.

The committee, chaired by Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy, noted that air traffic controllers (ATCs) are operating under “severe fatigue” because of long hours, inadequate staffing and lack of rest periods. With air traffic in India expected to double over the next decade, the report cautioned that the pressure on ATCs could raise risks of operational errors. “The shortage of ATCs is a ticking time bomb,” the panel said, calling for immediate recruitment and training to meet global safety norms.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s aviation regulator, also came under scrutiny. The committee observed that the watchdog suffers from a shortage of technical staff, undermining its ability to monitor airlines, airports, and flight safety standards effectively. Despite the exponential growth in passenger traffic, DGCA staffing has not kept pace, with many posts lying vacant. The panel recommended that the Ministry of Civil Aviation provide the regulator with adequate financial and human resources to strengthen oversight.

Helicopter safety in hilly and pilgrimage routes, particularly the Char Dham circuit in Uttarakhand, was flagged as another area of concern. The report cited a spate of accidents in recent years, many linked to adverse weather, poor visibility, and inadequate landing infrastructure. It recommended strict weather-related safety protocols, better pilot training, and improved heliport facilities to prevent further tragedies.

The committee also highlighted India’s heavy dependence on foreign facilities for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO). Currently, a large share of Indian airlines’ aircraft are serviced abroad, leading to high costs and foreign exchange outgo. Despite the government’s efforts to promote domestic MRO hubs, growth has been sluggish due to inadequate infrastructure and tax hurdles. The panel urged the government to accelerate policy reforms, provide fiscal incentives, and attract global players to build a robust indigenous MRO ecosystem.

Other recommendations included:

Upgrading air navigation systems with modern technology to ensure safe handling of rising flight volumes.

Expanding regional connectivity while ensuring safety benchmarks are not diluted in pursuit of growth.

Fast-tracking recruitment of skilled pilots and engineers to avoid shortages that could strain operations.

Enhancing coordination between the Airports Authority of India, DGCA, and airlines for better safety monitoring.

India’s civil aviation sector carried over 153 million domestic passengers in 2023-24, and traffic is projected to surpass pre-pandemic peaks in the coming years. But the committee cautioned that rapid growth without adequate safety infrastructure could have “serious repercussions.”

The report stressed that India must learn from global best practices, where regulators such as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) maintain robust staffing, independent oversight, and strong training systems. Without similar measures, India’s ambition to become an aviation hub could be undermined by safety lapses.

“The aviation sector is not just about growth numbers; it is about the lives of millions of passengers,” the committee said, urging the government to treat safety reforms as urgent.