PM Modi, King of Bahrain discuss COVID-19 health crisis

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain today. The two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and its consequences, including on logistics chains and financial markets. They agreed that their officials will remain in regular touch and ensure all possible support to each other for dealing with the challenges of COVID-19.

The King assured Prime Minister of his personal attention to the welfare of the large Indian community in Bahrain, during the present health crisis. Mr Modi expressed his appreciation for the care and affection that the Bahrain authorities have always extended to the Indian diaspora.