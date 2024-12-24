PM Modi joins Christmas celebrations in Delhi

Condemns attempts to spread disharmony & violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that it pains his heart when there are attempts to spread violence in society. Speaking at the Christmas Celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) in New Delhi this evening, Mr. Modi cited Germany’s Christmas market attack, just a few days ago. He urged people to come together to fight against these challenges. Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said that India prioritises both national interest and human interest in its foreign policy.

He said today’s India sees it as its duty to bring its citizens to safety, no matter where they are or what crisis they face. He said it was a very satisfactory moment for him when Father Alexis Prem Kumar was safely brought back from war-torn Afghanistan; a decade back, he was stuck there for eight months and was hostage. He also recalled that Father Tom was rescued from Yemen after months of captivity. The Prime Minister said, that for his government, all these missions are not mere diplomatic missions but an emotional commitment to bring back family members.

Mr. Modi said, when the Covid pandemic struck, many countries that talk big on human rights backed down from helping poor countries. He said India even moved beyond its capabilities to help poor countries during COVID-19 and provided medicines to over 150 nations.

The Prime Minister said the nation’s youth have given the confidence that the dream of a Viksit Bharat will surely be fulfilled. He said each one of us has an important role to play in the nation’s future. He added that today, the country is moving ahead with the common goal of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Prayas.

The Prime Minister said the teachings of Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony, and brotherhood. He said it is important that all work to make this spirit stronger. On the occasion, Mr. Modi also interacted with key leaders from the Christian community, including cardinals, Bishops and prominent lay leaders of the Church. He said it is a moment of pride that Pope Francis has made George Koovakad a cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church.

This was the first time a prime minister attended such a programme at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India was established in 1944 and is the body that works closest with all the Catholics across India.