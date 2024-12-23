10 lakh Govt jobs provided to youth in last 1.5 years: PM Modi

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that around ten lakh government jobs have been provided to the youth of the country in the last one and half years. Mr Modi said this while distributing more than 71 thousand appointment letters to newly appointed recruits through video conferencing.

He said, these jobs are being provided with complete transparency, and the recruits are serving the nation with dedication and integrity. Mr Modi said that there is a campaign going on to provide government jobs in various Ministries, Departments and institutions of the country for the last ten years.

Prime Minister Modi said that Rozgar Melas are empowering the youth and unlocking their potential. He said the full utilisation of the potential and talent of the country’s youth is a priority of the government. Mr Modi highlighted that due to the policies and decisions of this government, new opportunities for employment and self-employment are being created in rural India.

He said the government has also addressed language barriers for rural youth and marginalized communities by allowing learning and exams in the mother tongue and providing recruitment exams in 13 languages. Mr Modi said India is committed to becoming a developed nation by 2047 as the country’s policies and decisions focus on empowering its talented youth. He underscored that the development of a country relies on the hard work, capability, and leadership of its youth.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the government has launched several schemes like Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Startup India, Stand Up India, and Digital India and every scheme has been made keeping the youth at the centre. The Prime Minister said India has changed its policies in the space sector. He said, India also promoted manufacturing in its defence sector and the youth of the country benefited the most from this. Mr Modi highlighted that today India has become the second-largest country in the world in mobile manufacturing and the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world.

Talking about the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh today, the Prime Minister said the government feels privileged to honour him with the Bharat Ratna this year. He said, Chaudhary Charan Singh believed that India’s progress depends on the progress of rural India. Mr Modi said the government’s policies have created new employment and self-employment opportunities in rural areas, especially for youth in agriculture.

Prime Minister Modi stated that the government launched the Bima Sakhi Yojana to provide insurance coverage to every citizen, creating numerous employment opportunities in rural areas. He said initiatives like Drone Didi, Lakhpati Didi, and Bank Sakhi Yojana are also generating jobs in agriculture and rural sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Department of Personnel and Training Dr Jitendra Singh said that out of 71 thousand appointments, around 50 thousand appointments are made in paramilitary forces. He said, that out of the total appointments, around 21 thousand appointment letters were distributed to those who belong to OBC communities.

Our correspondent talked to some of the newly recruited youth. They expressed happiness on being given appointment letters and thanked Prime Minister Modi.

The Rozgar Mela was organized at 45 locations across the country. The new recruits will join Ministries and Departments like Home Affairs, Posts, Higher Education, Health and Family Welfare, and Financial Services, among others. Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation amongst youth. The Rozgar Mela was launched in October 2022 and 13 such melas have been organized at the national level in 50 cities so far.