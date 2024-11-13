The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi inaugurates 18 Jan Aushadhi Kendras at railway stations nationwide

Nov 13, 2024

The newly inaugurated 18 Jan Aushadi Kendras will be operationalized at stations situated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated 18 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras at various railway stations across the country. Mr. Modi inaugurated these Kendras through video conferencing from Darbhanga in Bihar along with other developmental projects worth over 12 thousand crore rupees. These Kendras will ensure the availability of quality medicines at railway stations for the passengers at affordable prices.

Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister said, the government is working with a holistic approach to strengthen the health infrastructure in the country. He said the government’s focus is to provide affordable and free healthcare and medicines to people. The Prime Minister said, 75 thousand new medical seats will be added in the next five years. Mr. Modi said, that over one lakh 50 thousand Ayushman Arogya Mandir has been opened in the country for economically weaker sections.

The newly inaugurated 18 Jan Aushadi Kendras will be operationalized at stations situated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. In March this year, 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras commenced operation.

