PM Modi holds telephonic talks with President Macron of France, Stress on promoting stability & security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders discussed regional issues including recent developments in Afghanistan. In this context, they shared their concerns about possible spread of terrorism, narcotics, illicit weapons and human trafficking, as well as the need to ensure human rights, rights of women and minorities.

They reviewed the increasing bilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region and the important role that the India-France partnership plays in promoting stability and security in the region.

The leaders agreed to maintain close and regular consultations, in the spirit of the India-France Strategic Partnership, which both countries cherish deeply.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said, he spoke to French President on the situation in Afghanistan. He said, both also discussed closer collaboration between India and France in the Indo-Pacific.

The Prime Minster said, India place great value on the Strategic Partnership with France, including in the United Nations Security Council.

