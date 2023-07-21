इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jul 2023 04:24:35      انڈین آواز
PM Modi holds talks with Sri Lankan PM; Says, India always stands with people of Sri Lanka

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, July 21 held talks with President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi, to discuss various bilateral issues.

Addressing the joint press conference after the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the past one year has been full of challenges for the people of Sri Lanka and India as a close friend always stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Sri Lanka even during this crisis.

He said that  Sri Lanka also has an important place in both India’s Neighbourhood First policy and SAGAR vision. He said, today India and Sri Lanka have shared common views on bilateral, regional, and international issues, and believe that the security interests and development of India and Sri Lanka are intertwined.

Mr. Modi also informed that India and Srilanka have adopted a vision document for our Economic Partnership. He added that this is the vision to strengthen Maritime, Air, Energy, and people-to-people connectivity between the people of both countries. The prime minister said that the vision is also to accelerate mutual cooperation in tourism, power, trade, higher education, and skill development.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed hope that the Government of Sri Lanka will fulfill the aspirations of the Tamils.  He added that it will drive the process of rebuilding for equality, justice, and peace. Mr. Wickremesinghe reached New Delhi yesterday on a two-day visit to India. The visit of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is taking place as India and Sri Lanka are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. 

