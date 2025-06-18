PM Modi holds talks with Mexican President at sidelines of G7 Summit

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with the President of Mexico, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. This marked the first interaction between the two leaders, with PM Modi extending congratulations to President Sheinbaum on her historic electoral victory.

Expressing gratitude for Mexico’s support in India’s fight against terrorism, PM Modi emphasized the deep historical bonds of friendship between the two nations. The leaders agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in key sectors, including trade, investment, startups, innovation, science and technology, and the automotive industry. They also committed to fostering stronger people-to-people connections to enhance cultural exchanges and tourism.

The discussions highlighted the growing trade and investment ties, with a focus on Mexico’s potential as a near-shoring hub. Opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector were a key point, with India positioned to supply affordable, high-quality medicines and pharmaceutical products. Cooperation in agriculture and holistic health was also explored.

President Sheinbaum praised India’s advancements in technology, innovation, and digital public infrastructure, expressing keen interest in collaboration. PM Modi proposed joint efforts in emerging fields such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and critical minerals. The leaders also acknowledged upcoming engagements between think-tanks of both nations, which are expected to further strengthen ties.

Both leaders exchanged perspectives on global and regional challenges, emphasizing the priorities of the Global South. PM Modi fondly recalled his 2016 visit to Mexico and extended an invitation to President Sheinbaum to visit India, signaling a commitment to furthering this partnership.