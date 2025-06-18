Iran claims strike on Mossad headquarters as conflict enters fifth day

Israel Pounds Iranian Nuclear Sites in Retaliatory Strikes

AMN / WEB DESK

The conflict between Iran and Israel has entered a dangerously volatile phase, now in its fifth consecutive day of military engagement. In a major escalation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed successful missile and drone strikes on Israeli intelligence sites, including what it described as a Mossad operational hub in Tel Aviv. The attack, part of Iran’s broader offensive named Operation True Promise 3, marks one of the most direct assaults by Iran on Israeli soil in recent history.

According to IRGC sources, ballistic missiles precisely hit two major intelligence facilities, triggering explosions in the cities of Herzliya, Ramat HaSharon, and Ra’anana—key suburbs in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. Israeli media confirmed that at least five missiles struck the region, damaging what appeared to be command and storage infrastructure. Satellite images and ground reports from Herzliya suggest significant structural damage to an Israeli intelligence warehouse.

The IRGC’s Aerospace Force announced that this was part of a “ninth wave of combined drone and missile attacks,” which began overnight and is expected to continue through the early morning. Declaring all Israeli cities and strategic sites as legitimate targets, the IRGC warned that its retaliation is proportional to Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, which have damaged infrastructure and reportedly killed IRGC personnel.

In response, Israel has launched a wave of intensified airstrikes across Iran, focusing particularly on its nuclear and military installations. Israeli jets targeted several locations around Tehran, including air defense networks and suspected missile storage sites. Most notably, Israel claims to be on the verge of disabling ten key nuclear assets, with the Fordow uranium enrichment facility being a primary objective.

However, international observers offered a more cautious assessment. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), using satellite data, confirmed visible damage only at the Natanz facility, a central hub in Iran’s nuclear network. No significant changes were noted at either Fordow or Esfahan, despite Israeli claims. The discrepancy underscores the fog of war and the potential for misinformation in a rapidly evolving conflict.

Tensions surged further after Israel dismissed Iran’s attempts to open diplomatic channels through intermediaries overnight. Within hours, the IRGC issued public warnings urging evacuation of Israeli-occupied territories, followed by another barrage of precision-guided strikes.

In retaliation, Israeli authorities—along with U.S. President Donald Trump—issued evacuation advisories for central Tehran, warning of imminent large-scale attacks. Nearly 330,000 residents were urged to leave the capital, with public shelters overwhelmed and highways clogged as panic spread.

Israel’s military also claimed to have destroyed up to one-third of Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal and a significant number of its launch platforms. Air defenses near key nuclear facilities have been hit, though Iran continues to launch missiles and drones—over 370 so far, according to Israeli defense sources. Israel’s Iron Dome and Arrow systems reportedly intercepted most incoming projectiles.

Meanwhile, the United States has moved decisively to support Israel militarily. The Pentagon confirmed the deployment of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group, along with additional fighter jets and missile interceptors to the Gulf region. However, diplomatic efforts have stalled. Mediation talks between the U.S. and Iran, hosted by Oman, collapsed after Iran refused to participate while hostilities continue. President Trump reiterated that any de-escalation would be contingent upon Iran halting its nuclear development.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the latest operations have delayed Iran’s nuclear timeline “significantly,” although he admitted further military action is likely. Observers fear this marks the most severe security challenge to the Iranian regime since the 1979 revolution.

The situation on the ground in Iran is deteriorating rapidly. With air-raid sirens blaring and Israeli drones overhead, thousands of civilians are evacuating major cities. Expatriates are being flown out by embassies, and international flights have been suspended.

As both sides prepare for possible further escalation, the specter of a broader regional war looms, threatening to destabilize not just Iran and Israel but the entire Middle East.



