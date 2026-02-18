PM Modi holds meeting with Spain President Pedro Sanchez in New Delhi

Last Updated on February 18, 2026 1:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sudhir kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with the President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, at Hyderabad House here . PM Modi is slated to hold a series of meetings with several global leaders today who are in the national capital for the India AI Impact Summit.

PM Modi is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister of Finland, Antti Petteri Orpo, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic, President of Estonia Alar Karis, Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov. Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Modi met Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who is also in the city to attend the India AI Impact Summit.