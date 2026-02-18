The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi holds meeting with Spain President Pedro Sanchez in New Delhi

Feb 18, 2026

Last Updated on February 18, 2026 1:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sudhir kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with the President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, at Hyderabad House here . PM Modi is slated to hold a series of meetings with several global leaders today who are in the national capital for the India AI Impact Summit.

PM Modi is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister of Finland, Antti Petteri Orpo, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic, President of Estonia Alar Karis, Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov. Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Modi met Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who is also in the city to attend the India AI Impact Summit. 

Related Post

AMN TOP AWAAZ

Diet set to re-elect Takaichi as Japan’s PM

Feb 18, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran announces temporary closure of Strait of Hormuz for live-fire drills

Feb 18, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Day 3 of India-AI Impact Summit 2026 Focuses on AI-Driven Development

Feb 18, 2026

You missed

AMN TOP AWAAZ

Diet set to re-elect Takaichi as Japan’s PM

18 February 2026 1:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

AYUSH conference concludes in Dubai with call for global healthcare integration

18 February 2026 1:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran announces temporary closure of Strait of Hormuz for live-fire drills

18 February 2026 1:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Day 3 of India-AI Impact Summit 2026 Focuses on AI-Driven Development

18 February 2026 1:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments