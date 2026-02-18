Diet After a Heart Attack: What to Eat and What to Avoid

Last Updated on February 18, 2026 12:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Dr. Girish Godbole

A heart attack is a serious health concern, and if frequently fatal. It is critical to allow the heart to heal well, and also to prevent recurrences.

Some general principles apply:

1. Moderation is key. Avoid extremes.

2. Quality / Quantity / Timing of food – all these must improve

3. Your food intake should not exceed your energy expenditure – make adjustments accordingly.

Here’s one simple, practical guide I often share with my patients.

What Heart Attack Survivors Should Shift To

1. Whole grains – Oats, brown rice, millets, and whole wheat – avoid refined grains. These will help control cholesterol levels and maintain blood sugar levels steadily.

2. Fresh vegetables and fruits – Aim for a colourful plate – leafy greens, tomatoes, carrots, berries, apples and citrus fruits. Their antioxidants reduce inflammation and support the health of your arteries.

3. Healthy fats in moderation – Nuts, seeds, olive oil, mustard oil, in small portions. These improve “good” HDL cholesterol and reduce plaque build-up.

4. Lean sources of protein – Pulses, legumes, tofu, low-fat dairy, fish, and skinless poultry. Fatty fish like salmon or Indian options such as rohu provide heart-protective omega-3 fats.

5. Low-sodium meals prepared at home – Fresh food prepared at home helps in better control over the consumption of salt and fat, which are quite vital after a heart attack.

What Patients Must Strictly Avoid

1. Excess Salt – Table salt; Packaged snack foods, pickles, papads, sauces, and ready-to-eat products are major contributors of sodium that increase blood pressure and burden the heart.

2. Trans fats and deep-fried foods – Bakery products, fast foods, namkeens, and fried savoury snacks can raise bad cholesterol levels and should be totally avoided.

3. Refined sugars and sugary beverages – Sweets, desserts, soft drinks, and packaged juices, which can cause insulin resistance, weight gain, and heart disease.

4. Red and processed meats – Bacon, sausages, salami, and red meat

5. Alcohol – Avoid or limit alcohol consumption; alcohol can raise blood pressure and is also directly toxic to the heart.

The Golden Rule to Remember:

A healthy lifestyle is for a lifetime – make practical changes that you can sustain.

“A heart-healthy diet is about making smart choices, day in and day out. Along with exercise, medications, and stress management, a healthy diet is a very strong preventive measure against a second heart attack.”

Dr. Girish Godbole is Director & Senior Consultant – Interventional Cardiology, KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru.