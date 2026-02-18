The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN HEALTH

Diet After a Heart Attack: What to Eat and What to Avoid

Feb 18, 2026

Last Updated on February 18, 2026 12:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Dr. Girish Godbole

A heart attack is a serious health concern, and if frequently fatal. It is critical to allow the heart to heal well, and also to prevent recurrences.

Some general principles apply:

1.   Moderation is key. Avoid extremes.

2.   Quality / Quantity / Timing of food – all these must improve

3.   Your food intake should not exceed your energy expenditure – make adjustments accordingly.

Here’s one simple, practical guide I often share with my patients.

What Heart Attack Survivors Should Shift To

1. Whole grains – Oats, brown rice, millets, and whole wheat – avoid refined grains. These will help control cholesterol levels and maintain blood sugar levels steadily.

2. Fresh vegetables and fruits – Aim for a colourful plate – leafy greens, tomatoes, carrots, berries, apples and citrus fruits. Their antioxidants reduce inflammation and support the health of your arteries.

3. Healthy fats in moderation – Nuts, seeds, olive oil, mustard oil, in small portions. These improve “good” HDL cholesterol and reduce plaque build-up.

4. Lean sources of protein – Pulses, legumes, tofu, low-fat dairy, fish, and skinless poultry. Fatty fish like salmon or Indian options such as rohu provide heart-protective omega-3 fats.

5. Low-sodium meals prepared at home – Fresh food prepared at home helps in better control over the consumption of salt and fat, which are quite vital after a heart attack.

What Patients Must Strictly Avoid

1. Excess Salt – Table salt; Packaged snack foods, pickles, papads, sauces, and ready-to-eat products are major contributors of sodium that increase blood pressure and burden the heart.

2. Trans fats and deep-fried foods – Bakery products, fast foods, namkeens, and fried savoury snacks can raise bad cholesterol levels and should be totally avoided.

3. Refined sugars and sugary beverages – Sweets, desserts, soft drinks, and packaged juices, which can cause insulin resistance, weight gain, and heart disease.

4. Red and processed meats – Bacon, sausages, salami, and red meat

5. Alcohol – Avoid or limit alcohol consumption; alcohol can raise blood pressure and is also directly toxic to the heart.

The Golden Rule to Remember:

A healthy lifestyle is for a lifetime – make practical changes that you can sustain.

“A heart-healthy diet is about making smart choices, day in and day out. Along with exercise, medications, and stress management, a healthy diet is a very strong preventive measure against a second heart attack.”

Dr. Girish Godbole is Director & Senior Consultant – Interventional Cardiology, KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru.

Related Post

AMN TOP AWAAZ

Diet set to re-elect Takaichi as Japan’s PM

Feb 18, 2026
HEALTH

AYUSH conference concludes in Dubai with call for global healthcare integration

Feb 18, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran announces temporary closure of Strait of Hormuz for live-fire drills

Feb 18, 2026

You missed

AMN TOP AWAAZ

Diet set to re-elect Takaichi as Japan’s PM

18 February 2026 1:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

AYUSH conference concludes in Dubai with call for global healthcare integration

18 February 2026 1:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran announces temporary closure of Strait of Hormuz for live-fire drills

18 February 2026 1:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Day 3 of India-AI Impact Summit 2026 Focuses on AI-Driven Development

18 February 2026 1:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments