PM Modi invites new Bangladesh new PM Tarique Rahman to India

Dhaka / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit India and conveyed his best wishes to the newly sworn-in Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader.

The invitation was extended to Rahman through a letter handed over by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who called on Rahman in Dhaka after the latter took charge as the prime minister on Tuesday, officials said here.

After attending the swearing-in ceremony in Dhaka, Birla said India stands ready to support Bangladesh’s endeavours to build a democratic, progressive and inclusive nation.