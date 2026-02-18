The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi invites new Bangladesh new PM Tarique Rahman to India

Feb 18, 2026

Last Updated on February 18, 2026 12:11 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Dhaka / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit India and conveyed his best wishes to the newly sworn-in Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader.

The invitation was extended to Rahman through a letter handed over by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who called on Rahman in Dhaka after the latter took charge as the prime minister on Tuesday, officials said here.

After attending the swearing-in ceremony in Dhaka, Birla said India stands ready to support Bangladesh’s endeavours to build a democratic, progressive and inclusive nation.

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India – France Joint Statement

Feb 18, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India and France exchange 21 agreements and documents in areas of Defence, Energy, Critical Minerals 

Feb 17, 2026
AMN HEALTH

Health Minister Nadda launches Strategy for AI in Healthcare at India AI Impact Summit

Feb 17, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi invites new Bangladesh new PM Tarique Rahman to India

18 February 2026 12:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India – France Joint Statement

18 February 2026 12:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India and France exchange 21 agreements and documents in areas of Defence, Energy, Critical Minerals 

17 February 2026 11:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN HEALTH

Health Minister Nadda launches Strategy for AI in Healthcare at India AI Impact Summit

17 February 2026 11:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments