PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Nov 23, 2025

NEWS DESK

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will conclude today in Johannesburg, South Africa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Johannesburg on Friday for a three-day visit to participate in the Summit, which is being hosted on African soil for the first time.

The sixth India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Meet was held between Prime Minister Modi, President Ramaphosa and President Lula Da Silva. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with South African President  Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the Summit. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will now join fellow leaders and deliver an address during the third session of the concluding day of the G20 Summit, on the theme “A Fair and Just Future for All – Critical Minerals, Decent Work, and Artificial Intelligence. On the sidelines of the Summit today, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Taka, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

