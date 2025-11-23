Delhi Police Arrest Four Cyber Fraudsters in Online Investment Scam

Inder Vashshisht

Delhi Police has arrested four accused involved in operating and facilitating a multi-layered money-laundering network, part of a pan-India online investment fraud worth 5.92 crore rupees. In a statement, Delhi Police said that the accused are cyber fraudsters, linked to about ten Cybercrime Complaints registered on the National Cyber Reporting Platform. They operated a highly structured network of mule accounts.

All the accused persons hail from Haldwani in Uttarakhand. The arrests have been in connection with a complaint wherein the victim was duped of 5.92 crore rupees after being contacted on Facebook by a woman impersonating as being associated with a Mumbai-based Non-Banking Financial Company. Investigation revealed that the cheated funds were initially dispersed across 33 different bank accounts, followed by multiple layers of transfers to obscure the money trail.